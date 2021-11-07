Photo Story: Money Heist: The Experience

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Actors and spectators participate in the immersive experience based on Netflix’s hit show ‘Money Heist’ at the historic Alfred duPont Building in Miami, Florida, USA.

Co-produced by Netflix and Fever, ‘Money Heist: The Experience’ is a high-energy theatrical event featuring a unique storyline that is parallel to the show.

‘Money Heist: The Experience’ made its debut in Paris in July 2020 and on 29 October made its debut in the United States in Miami then New York City, followed by additional cities around the globe, including London and Mexico City.

Via EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH