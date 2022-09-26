Photo Story: Montpellier airport closed due to crashed aircraft

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Rescue services and police near the Boeing 737-436 (SF) cargo plane of the West Atlantic operator, that overran the runway after landing and came to a halt with its nose in lake near the airport of Montpellier, Southern France on Saturday.

There were no information about the cause of the crash, that is under investigation, while the three crew members were unharmed. The airport of Montpellier was closed for an indefinite time, the Prefect of Herault announced with work now underway on removing the aircraft.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first