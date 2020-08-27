Photo Story: Monument to Women’s Right Pioneers Statue unveiled in New York

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman looks at the newly unveiled monument to ‘Women’s Rights Pioneers’ which depicts three key figures in the women’s rights movement Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, in Central Park in New York, New York, USA.

The statue, which was unveiled on 26 August to coincide with the 100 year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment of the United States which gave women the right to vote, was sculpted by artist Meredith Bergmann and is the first statue in Central Park of real women.

Details of the newly unveiled monument to ‘Women’s Rights Pioneers’ which depicts three key figures in the women’s rights movement Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, in Central Park in New York, New York, USA.

Via EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

