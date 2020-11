Reading Time: < 1 minute

An Australian woman and her baby exit a bus as they arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020.

Around 150 Australians have been repatriated on a government-facilitated flight from Singapore and will undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

A family exits a bus as they arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia.

Via EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

