Photo Story: More than 300 migrants reach Canary Islands

Children and adults are taken care of by Red Cross members after they reached the coast on board a boat on Hondura Beach, in Fuerteventura island, Canary Islands, Spain, late on Thursday evening.

More than 300 migrants reached Canary Islands in several boats throughout the day of Thursday.

A woman and a baby (C) are taken care of by Red Cross members after they reached the coast on board a boat on Hondura Beach, in Fuerteventura island, Canary Islands, Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/Carlos de Saa

