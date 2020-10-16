Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Photo Story: More than 300 migrants reach Canary Islands

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children and adults are taken care of by Red Cross members after they reached the coast on board a boat on Hondura Beach, in Fuerteventura island, Canary Islands, Spain, late on Thursday evening.

More than 300 migrants reached Canary Islands in several boats throughout the day of Thursday.

A woman and a baby (C) are taken care of by Red Cross members after they reached the coast on board a boat on Hondura Beach, in Fuerteventura island, Canary Islands, Spain.

Via EPA-EFE/Carlos de Saa
