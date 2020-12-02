Photo Story: Moscow lights up for sober Christmas and New Year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Decorations for Christmas and New Year in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in the city, reports state.

Russian woman wearing protective face masks take selfies in front of the State Department Store (GUM) decorated for Christmas and New Year in Moscow, Russia.

Russian people wearing protective face masks walk in front of State Department Store (GUM) on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.

People walk on a street decorated for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in Moscow, Russia

Via EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

