Photo Story: Moscow lights up for sober Christmas and New Year

Decorations for Christmas and New Year in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia
The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, signed a decree abolishing New Year and Christmas corporate events and mass celebrations in the city, reports state.
Russian woman wearing protective face masks take selfies in front of the State Department Store (GUM) decorated for Christmas and New Year in Moscow, Russia.
Russian people wearing protective face masks walk in front of State Department Store (GUM) on the Red Square in Moscow, Russia.
People walk on a street decorated for the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in Moscow, Russia
2nd December 2020
Italy's unemployment rate edged up to 9.8% in October from an upwardly revised 9.7% the month before, data showed on Wednesday, as some 13,000 jobs were lost, national statistics bureau ISTAT reported.
A Reuters survey of six analysts had forecas...
2nd December 2020
Ethiopia and the United Nations reached an agreement on Wednesday to channel desperately needed humanitarian aid to a northern region where a month of war has killed, wounded and uprooted large numbers of people.
The pact, announced by U.N. o...
2nd December 2020
Today, the European Commission presents a new Strategy to strengthen the application of the Charter of Fundamental Rights in the EU. Fundamental rights cannot be taken for granted. The new Strategy confirms a renewed commitment to ensure that the Ch...
2nd December 2020
The trial of a former Liberian commander accused of rape, pillage, assassinations, and an act of cannibalism opens in Switzerland this week.
The trial of Alieu Kosiah, who denies the charges, is one of just a handful of cases brought before inter...
2nd December 2020
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said on Wednesday it will introduce an electric vehicle-only platform early next year that will use its own battery technology to cut production time and costs.
The plan underscores efforts by the world's No.5 au...
2nd December 2020
Hungarian low cost airline Wizz Air said passenger numbers were down 85% in November compared to the same month last year as restrictions related to the pandemic prolonged the travel slump.
Wizz said on Wednesday that its November capacity was 79...
2nd December 2020
Britain's economy will contract this quarter and it will take at least two years for GDP to reach pre-COVID-19 levels, according to a Reuters poll which also found London would agree a free-trade deal with the European Union.
As a second wave of ...
2nd December 2020
The number of people registering as jobless in Spain edged up by 0.66% in November from a month earlier as restrictions to contain a second wave of COVID-19 infections slowed employment activity, official data showed on Wednesday.
Registered job ...
2nd December 2020
The 193-member U.N. General Assembly urged all countries to designate seafarers and other marine personnel as key workers on Tuesday after travel restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 have left hundreds of thousands stranded at sea for month...
2nd December 2020
46-year-old Dennis Zammit of Marsa has been arraigned in court and charged with possession of three kg of cannabis which had been concealed in an animal feed sack, when he disembarked from a Gozo Channel ferry at Ċirkewwa.
Zammit was also charged...
