Photo Story: Mother in Germany given life sentence for killing 5 of her children

Defendant Christiane K. (R) arrives in the courtroom for the verdict of her trial at the District Court in Wuppertal, Germany.

The court imposed a life sentence on the 28-year-old and considered it proven that the woman first put her children into a stupor with a cocktail of drugs and then suffocated them.

Five children aged between one and eight were found dead in an apartment house on 03 September 2020.

Christiane K. herself later attempted suicide in Duesseldorf, which she survived with serious injuries.

Via EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH / POOL