Nuns walk to attend a mass prayer at Mother House on Mother Teresa’s 25th death anniversary, in Kolkata, India, 05 September 2022.

Mother Teresa, who died on 05 September 1997, at the age of 87, was popularly known as the ‘Saint of the Gutter’ for her extraordinary love and dedication to poor, homeless and diseased people. She won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979.

Mother Teresa was canonized as a saint by Pope Francis in 2016.

Via EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY