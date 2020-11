Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man takes a picture of the sculpture ‘Together in a pandemic!’ erected in front of the building of the Zamek Culture Center in Poznan, Poland.

The sculpture designed by Ewa Bone and Ewa Kozubal shows the symbol of victory known from history, clad with a symbolic anti-virus blue glove.

Via EPA-EFE/JAKUB KACZMARCZYK

