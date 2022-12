Reading Time: < 1 minute

Migrants, among 248 migrants on board Ship Geo Barents, look on upon arrival at Salerno’s harbor, southeast of Naples, Italy, 11 December 2022.

Migrant rescue ship Geo Barents, operated by the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) organization, was allowed to dock at Salerno port to disembark the 248 survivors currently on board, including women and children, the NGO said.

Photo EPA-EFE/Massimo Pica

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first