A handout photo made available by the Sri Lankan Air Force Media shows the coast guard ships and fireboats battling to extinguish the fire on the Panama-flagged crude oil vessel MT New Diamond off the east coast of Sri Lanka, 06 September 2020.

The MT New Diamond, which was carrying 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from Kuwait, was on its way to the Indian port of Paradip when it caught fire.

Via EPA-EFE/SRI LANKAN AIR FORCE MEDIA

