This multiple exposure image shows Anisley Garcia Navarro of Cuba in the preliminary round of the women’s 10m platform diving at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, 26 June 2022.
Photo Story – Multiple Exposure – One Image – FINA Aquatics World Championships
