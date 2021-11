Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former activists of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) sit in a police truck as they arrive at the Municipal Court in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 17 November 2021. The court hearing concerns a bail request of over 10 former CNRP activists after they were arrested for incitement to commit a felony and plotting to overthrow the government.

VIA EPA-EFE/KITH SEREY