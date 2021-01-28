Photo Story: Mural depicting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as Captain Cook, Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a mural depicting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as Captain Cook by artist Scott Marsh in Newtown, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 26 January 2021. Australia Day 2021 has been marked by debates about changing the date or abolishing the holiday, Australia Day honors, and whether rallies should go ahead.

Australia Day marks the anniversary of the 1788 raising of the British flag at Sydney Cove by Arthur Phillip. It is also unofficially known as Invasion Day as it marks the colonization of the country’s Aboriginal people.

EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Like this: Like Loading...