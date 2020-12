Reading Time: < 1 minute

Warships drive in formation during the welcoming ceremony of new warships and a submarine (used by the Indian Navy) marking the Myanmar Navy’s 73rd anniversary at a Navy Jetty of Thilawa Port Terminal in Yangon, Myanmar, 24 December 2020.

The Myanmar Navy was founded in December 1947.

A submarine is being docked during the welcoming ceremony of new warships and a submarine (used by the Indian Navy) marking the Myanmar Navy’s 73rd anniversary at a Navy Jetty of Thilawa Port Terminal in Yangon.

High ranking Myanmar military officers line up on a submarine as they follow military commander-in-chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing (not pictured) during the welcoming ceremony of new warships and a submarine.

Via EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Like this: Like Loading...