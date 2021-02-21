Photo Story: Myanmar protesters gather, undeterred by worst day of violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Many thousands of opponents of Myanmar’s Feb. 1 military coup marched on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when security forces opened fire on protesters, killing two.

Early on Sunday, police arrested a famous actor wanted for supporting opposition to the coup, his wife said, while Facebook deleted the military’s main page under its standards prohibiting the incitement of violence.

Demonstrators display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

The military has been unable to quell the demonstrations and a civil disobedience campaign of strikes against the coup and the detention of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, even with a promise of a new election and warnings against dissent.

A police officer stands guard behind barricades blocked in front of Yangon City Hall near Sule pagoda in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Catholic nuns display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

A supporter of Aung San Suu Kyi display a three-finger salute cardboard sign during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

Main Photo: Catholic supporters of Aung San Suu Kyi display placards during a protest against the military coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, 21 February 2021. EPA-EFE/LYNN BO BO

