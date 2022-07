Reading Time: < 1 minute

Michelle Lesco (L) and Miki Sudo (R), top ranked female competitive eaters, shove hot dogs in their mouths during a weigh-in ceremony for Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York, New York, USA.

Sudo holds the top female record for 48 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes and Lesco won last year’s competition in Sudo’s absence with 30.75 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes.

Via EPA-EFE/SARAH YENESEL