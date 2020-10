Reading Time: < 1 minute

Buses with the digital display ‘warning strike #TVN2020’ and flags of the trade union Verdi block the entrance to the bus depot of the public transport services in Dortmund, Germany, 08 October 2020.

Ver.Di, a German trade union, asked members employed at public transport provider DEW 21, which provides subway and buses in Dortmund, to go on a warning strike.

Via EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

