Photo Story: NATO’s maritime exercise Neptune Strike 22 in the Mediterranean Sea

A handout photo made available by US Navy shows aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 Italian Navy flying over the ships from Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, the Italian Navy Cavour-class aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), the Andrea Doria-class air defense destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D 553), and the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while transiting the Adriatic Sea in support of Neptune Strike 22 (NS22).

The exercise, that ended this weekend, was designed to integrate the high-end maritime strike capabilities of an aircraft carrier strike group (CSG) to support the defense of the NATO Alliance.

ADRIATIC SEA Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1 and the Italian Navy fly over the Adriatic Sea in support of Neptune Strike 22, F (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day)

ADRIATIC SEA- Aircraft assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1,Italian Navy, fly over the ships from Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 8, Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, the Italian Navy Cavour-class aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (CVH 550), the Andrea Doria-class air defense destroyer ITS Andrea Doria (D 553), and the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) transit the Adriatic Sea in support of Neptune Strike 22, (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

Via: EPA-EFE/MC3 BELA CHAMBERS/US NAVY