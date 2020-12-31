Photo Story: New arrivals for the Pakistani Air Force

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Dual-seat JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the product of a joint venture between Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and China’s Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), are seen at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex after they were delivered by China, in Kamra, Pakistan.
The Chinese-designed dual-seat fighter jet produced jointly by Pakistan were inducted into PAF’s fleet on 30 December.
Chief of the Pakistan Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan (C) sits with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, during a ceremony to induct dual-seat JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the product of a joint venture between Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and China’s Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), in Pakistan’s Air Force in Kamra, Pakistan.
Via EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD
31st December 2020
A roundup of the main stories regarding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic:
EUROPE
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions from Thursday to counter a new variant of th...
31st December 2020
Dual-seat JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the product of a joint venture between Pakistan's Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and China's Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), are seen at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex after they were delivered...
31st December 2020
London stocks fell in thin trading on Thursday, on course for their worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, as the United Kingdom widened restrictions to stem a new variant of the coronavirus that is raging across the country.
The blue-chip F...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related