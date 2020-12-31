Photo Story: New arrivals for the Pakistani Air Force

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dual-seat JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the product of a joint venture between Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and China’s Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), are seen at Pakistan Aeronautical Complex after they were delivered by China, in Kamra, Pakistan.

The Chinese-designed dual-seat fighter jet produced jointly by Pakistan were inducted into PAF’s fleet on 30 December.

Chief of the Pakistan Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan (C) sits with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong, during a ceremony to induct dual-seat JF-17 Thunder fighter jet, the product of a joint venture between Pakistan’s Aeronautical Complex (PAC), and China’s Kamra and Chengdu Aircraft Industry Corporation (CAC), in Pakistan’s Air Force in Kamra, Pakistan.

Via EPA-EFE/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

