A staff member wearing a face mask cleans an artwork with disinfectant in the new ‘Minnie’s Style Studio’ at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan.

Tokyo Disneyland unveiled to the media the new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ area with special arrangements to prevent the spread of the coronavirus amid the COVID-19 disease pandemic.

The new installations and attractions will open to the public on 28 September.

A man takes pictures of the new Beauty and the Beast castle located in a new area at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan.

A staff member wearing a face mask cleans with disinfectant a seat of the new ‘Happy Ride with Baymax’ at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan.

Social distancing markers are taped on the floor inside the Beauty and the Beast castle at Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, east of Tokyo, Japan.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

