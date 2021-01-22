Photo Story: New circus company shows art through windows amid coronavirus in Prague

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Artists perform in a window of a closed shop, organized by the contemporary circus company Cirk La Putyka, in Prague, Czech Republic, on 21 January 2021.

The aim of the Cirk La Putyka events in the Czech capital during the Covid-19 pandemic is to get live art back to people during theatres-closed-time. From mid of October 2020, all theatres across the country have been closed to visitors due to measures adopted by the Czech government to counter a surge in new coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

