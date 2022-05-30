Photo Story: New discoveries at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sarcophaguses are presented to the media near a newly discovered burial site at Saqqara Necropolis in Giza, Egypt, 30 May 2022.

A collection of 250 wooden painted coffins with mummies was uncovered during excavations carried out at the Bubastian cemetery at Saqqara Necropolis by an Egyptian archaeological mission led by Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities.

Among the finds was also a bronze cachette of 150 bronze statues of ancient Egyptian deities and instruments used for rituals. The collection of different-sized statues depict Bastet, Anubis, Osiris, Amunmeen, Isis, Nefertum and Hathor, and others.

The sarcophagi are to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum for display, Waziri said.

Via EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI