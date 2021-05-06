A person holding a cross watches lava flowing down the Pacaya volcano, in San Vicente Pacaya, Guatemala, 05 May 2021. A lava river created by a new fissure in the cone of the Pacaya volcano put the nearby population on alert. According to the Guatemalan Coordinating Agency for Disaster Reduction (CONRED), the new lava flow, of around two kilometers in length, was maintaining its west-bound slow path. Catholic residents of the village of El Patrocinio have been making a pilgrimage every Wednesday for the past seven weeks to pray for the lava not to reach the nearby towns.
VIA EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba