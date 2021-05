Reading Time: < 1 minute

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark her sixth birthday on Sunday.

Taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, it shows Charlotte looking happy and relaxed in a floral summer dress.

Kensington Palace said the image was captured this weekend in Norfolk.

Photo: EPA-EFE/Duchess of Cambridge

