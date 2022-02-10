Photo Story: New planet detected around star closest to the Sun

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout photo made available by the European Southern Observatory (ESO) shows an artist’s impression of Proxima d, a planet candidate recently found orbiting the red dwarf star Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Solar System.

The planet is believed to be rocky and to have a mass about a quarter that of Earth.

Two other planets known to orbit Proxima Centauri are visible in the image too: Proxima b, a planet with about the same mass as Earth that orbits the star every 11 days and is within the habitable zone, and candidate Proxima c, which is on a longer five-year orbit around the star.

Via EPA-EFE/ESO/L. Calçada