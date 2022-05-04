Photo Story: New Samurai Museum in Berlin

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A mask of an aged deity is on display in the new Samurai Museum during a preview of their exhibition in Berlin, Germany.

The Samurai Museum Berlin will open on 08 May at a new location in the Berlin-Mitte district of the German capital and will present one of the largest collections of authentic samurai artifacts outside of Japan.

The new museum ‘displays armour, helmets, masks, swords and sword armatures from the 8th to the 19th century’ in about 1,000 exhibits from the private collection of Peter Janssen, the museumportal _berlin says.

Via EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER