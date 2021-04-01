Photo Story: New Slovak government sworn in

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (8-R) and members of the new Slovak government leading by Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger (8-L) pose for photo during appointment ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia, 01 April 2021.

Eduard Heger, member of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OLaNO) party, became Prime Minister of the new government after the disagreement of former Prime Minister Matovic with his coalition partners about the COVID-19 pandemic management and the agreement to acquire two million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova (R) appoints Igor Matovic (L) as a new Slovak Finance Minister during appointment ceremony of the new Slovak government at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN BAUMANN / POOL

