Photo Story: New Year and Christmas decorations in Moscow

People enjoy light spheres as a part of decorations for the upcoming the New Year and Christmas holidays in front of the Spaskaya tower of Moscow Kremlin and St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.

Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said that there will be no massive New Year celebrations in Moscow this year due the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Christmas in Russia is celebrated on January 7th. The date is different because the Russian Orthodox Church uses the old ‘Julian’ calendar for religious celebration days.

People enjoy Bolshoi Theatre decorated for the upcoming the New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow, Russia.

The Spaskaya tower of Moscow Kremlin seen behind New Year tree decorated for the upcoming the New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow, Russia.

Via EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

