Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lava and smoke rise from the volcanic eruption in Laguna Mountain from the village of El Paso in La Palma Island, Canary Islands, 23 September 2021.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano began to erupt in Rajada Mountain in the municipality of El Paso on 19 September. The area had registered hundreds of small earthquakes along the week as magma pressed the subsoil on its way out, urging the regional authorities to evacuate locals before the eruption took place.

Via EPA-EFE/CARLOS DE SAA