The volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma still had no end in sight on Sunday, seven weeks after it started.

Photo The Cumbre Vieja volcano expels lava and ashes near La Palma, Canarie Islands, Spain, late 06 November 2021 (issued 07 November 2021). The volcano began to erupt 19 September. EPA-EFE/Elvira Urquijo A.