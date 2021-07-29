Photo Story – No Vax demonstration in Rome

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man wears a badge, the yellow star that Jewish people were forced to wear by the Nazis, during a ‘No Vax’ demonstration in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy, 28 July 2021. According to the Italian government, access to cinemas, stadiums, museums, gyms, swimming pools, theaters, and in-door dining will only be allowed to people carrying the ‘Green Pass’, a document proving that its carrier received the vaccine against COVID-19, starting 06 August.

VIA EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI