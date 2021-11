Reading Time: < 1 minute

An undated photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) walking with officials during a visit to Samjiyon, Ryanggang Province, in North Korea.

The city is the site of a major development project. The visit marked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s first public appearance reported in state media in more than a month, after he delivered a speech at a defense exhibition in October.

Via EPA-EFE/KCNA