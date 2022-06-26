Photo Story: Norway in mourning after fatal Oslo shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People lay flowers and rainbow flags next to a crime scene in the aftermath of the shootings in the center of Oslo, Norway. Two people were killed and at least 21 were injured when a gunman fired shots outside the London Pub, a gay bar and nightclub, and surrounding areas.

The man was detained shortly after and charged with murder and terrorism. Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran.

The annual Pride Parade and related events in Oslo, scheduled for 25 June, were called off for security reasons.

The deadly rampage by a gunman at a gay bar and another venue in central Oslo on Saturday will not put an end to the fight for the rights of all individuals to live a free and safe life, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Sunday.

Via EPA-EFE/Martin Solhaug Standal