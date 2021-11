Reading Time: < 1 minute

People take part in a protest under the slogan ‘Not one more’ in Krakow, Poland, 07 November 2021. Protests against the new abortion law, which banned terminations in cases of foetal defects, sparked all over the country under the slogan ‘Not one more’, after the death of septic shock of a 30-year-old pregnant woman from Pszczyna.

