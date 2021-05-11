A woman hugs her son in front of a mural with information on missing persons in Guadalajara, Mexico, 09 May 2021. Relatives of disappeared persons placed tiles with printed images of those who have been victims of forced disappearance in the Glorieta de las y los Desaparecidos in the city of Guadalajara. The tiles, which had printed the names and search cards of people who have not been located in that entity, were placed on the walls of the roundabout, with which the protesters sought to make visible the thousands of disappeared at the state level and report that the problem continues to grow.
Photo Story – Notices are posted with files of missing persons in the Mexican state of Jalisco
