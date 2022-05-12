Photo Story: Nurses in India mark the International Nurses Day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nurses and medical staff members take part in a candlelight vigil to mark International Nurses Day to honour the birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, at Omandurar government hospital, in Chennai, India, 12 May 2022.

International Nurses Day is observed every year on May 12 to commemorate the birthday of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, and to honour nurses across the world for their contribution to the medical sector.

Via EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED