Photo story: Obama back in the White House

Former President Barack Obama (L) and former First Lady Michelle Obama (R) stand beside the official White House portrait of former President Obama, after it was unveiled in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA.

The official portraits of former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama were painted by Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung, respectively, and were unveiled during a ceremony hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Photo: EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS