Photo Story: Obama portraits on exhibit in Atlanta

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors view the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery official portrait of former US President Barack Obama by Kehinde Wiley at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The multi-city tour of the Obama portraits continues at The High in Atlanta through 20 March 2022 and includes Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of former US President Barack Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Future cities on the tour include Houston, San Francisco, and Boston.

Via EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER