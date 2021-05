Reading Time: < 1 minute

The touristic cruise ‘Odyssey of the Seas’ anchors off the coast at Majorca Bay, in Mallorca, Spain, 24 May 2021.

Two crew members of the cruise that have tested positive for COVID-19, and are currently isolated in their cabin, will disembark in Palma de Majorca. Both are asymptomatic and will undergo quarantine at a private clinic.

Via EPA-EFE/ATIENZA