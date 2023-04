Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of FRONTEX talk prior to the official launch ceremony of the FRONTEX Joint Operation in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 20 April 2023.

It is planned that in 2023, FRONTEX will deploy more than 100 officers, patrol vehicles and special equipment on the Macedonian-Greek border, which will significantly increase the capacity to detect illegal activities along the border, while respecting and protecting the basic rights of every person.

Via EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

