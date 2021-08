A year after taboo on Thai king broken, 103 face jail for royal insult In the year since making an unprecedented, taboo-breaking speech openly calling for discussion on t...

3,800 migrants cross border from Belarus to Lithuania Around 3,800 people were transferred Monday to an immigration detention center in Vydeniai, Lithuan...

Police clear climate activists from Zurich financial zone Police cleared climate activists from the heart of Zurich's financial district on Mo...

U.S., European lawmakers issue statement opposing Nord Stream 2 The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a statement on Monday, along wit...

U.S. offers refuge to more Afghans who aided Americans in new program Thousands more Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to their U.S. affi...

Exiled Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine, police open murder case A Belarusian activist living in exile in Ukraine was found hanged in a park near his...

Sydney’s ticket out of COVID lockdown? Six million shots Australia's New South Wales, home to Sydney, said on Tuesday it could ease a COVID-19 loc...

Incoming Iran president says he will take steps to lift ‘tyrannical’ U.S. sanctions Iran will take steps to lift "tyrannical" sanctions imposed by the United States, hardline Shi'ite ...

Maltese Editors Perspectives The Times of Malta reflects on the conclusions of the Caruana Galizia murder public inquiry conclus...