Photo Story: One month of eruptions from the Cumbra Vieja in La Palma, Canary Islands

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A composite handout image made available by Copernicus, the European Union’s Earth Observation Programme, shows images acquired by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 of the eruption of the Cumbra Vieja volcano in La Palma, Canary Islands, Spain, taken on (top-L, clockwise) 30 September, 10, 15 and 20 October 2021 (issued 21 October 2021).

The Cumbra Vieja volcano’s eruption has been ongoing for more than a month and is yet to show any sign of calming down. According to the latest map released by the Copernicus Emergency Management Service, 2,185 buildings have been destroyed and more than 866 hectares covered by the lava flow as of 19 October 2021 at 18:56 UTC.

Photo – EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN UNION, COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 IMAGERY