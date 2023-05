Reading Time: < 1 minute

The sails of the Opera House are lit up on the opening night of Vivid Sydney 2023 in Sydney, Australia, 26 May 2023.

Vivid Sydney 2023 runs from 26 May to 17 June 2023.

Photo: EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

