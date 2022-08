Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scouts take part in opening of the Central European Jamboree in Prague, Czech Republic, on Tuesday evening.

Over 1200 scouts from many countries around the world, mainly the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, Spain, Austria, Romania, and Israel gather for a ten-day meeting of Scout teenagers in Czech capital.

Fifty participants will also come from Ukraine, their participation made possible by donor funding.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK