Reading Time: < 1 minute

Projections illuminate the Sydney Opera House during the opening of the Vivid Sydney 2022 festival, in Sydney, Australia, 27 May 2022.

Vivid Sydney is an annual festival of light, music and ideas, held in Sydney, Australia. It includes outdoor immersive light installations and projections and performances by local and international musicians.

The festival runs from 27 May to 18 June 2022.

Via EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI