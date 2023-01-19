Photo story: Orthodox Epiphany celebrations in North Macedonia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kristijan Nineski, 26-years-old Macedonian, catches the cross which was thrown in the Vardar river by the head of the Macedonian Orthodox church, Archbishop Stefan, during Epiphany day celebrations in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, on Thursday 19 January 2023.

Young Macedonians jump into the icy water as they compete to catch the cross in the Vardar river in Skopje on Epiphany day. According to the beliefs of the Eastern Orthodox church the first man who catches the cross thrown into the water will be healthy throughout the whole year.

Via EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

