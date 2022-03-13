Photo Story

Photo Story – Osaka at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Naomi Osaka of Japan signs autographs after losing against Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, California, USA, 12 March 2022. EPA-EFE/RAY ACEVEDO

Once you're here...