This composite photo shows an osprey swooping down to snatch a fish from a lake in Gangneung, Gangwon Province, on South Korea’s east coast.

Designated an endangered species in South Korea, ospreys are normally spotted during the autumn month of October before migrating south for the winter.

Via EPA-EFE/YONHAP

