Christian devotees carry the idol of ‘Our Lady of Expectation’ in a decorated chariot to Saint Thomas Mount shrine during a procession ahead of Christmas, in Chennai, India, on Friday evening.

The ancient Christian community trace the origin of their church to Apostle Saint Thomas and the shrine dedicated to ‘Our Lady of Expectation’ was built in 1523.

Photo – EPA-EFE/IDREES MOHAMMED